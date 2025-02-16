Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Molina Healthcare stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $272.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,537,000 after acquiring an additional 101,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.67.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

