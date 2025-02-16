U.S. Gold Corp. Completes Technical Report Summary for CK Gold Project

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) recently finalized a Technical Report Summary outlining the findings of its updated pre-feasibility study for the CK Gold Project. Titled “Technical Report Summary CK Gold Project for U.S. Gold Corp.,” the report, effective as of February 10, 2025, was developed by the company in partnership with Samuel Engineering, Inc., adhering to Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K.

The Technical Report Summary, an essential document for stakeholders, has now been filed as Exhibit 96.1 accompanying the Current Report on Form 8-K. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the CK Gold Project for U.S. Gold Corp., shedding light on crucial details of the study.

In compliance with relevant regulations, U.S. Gold Corp. has included the following exhibits along with this filing:

– Exhibit 96.1: Technical Report Summary of CK Gold Project for U.S. Gold Corp., Laramie County, Wyoming, USA, effective as of February 10, 2025.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

As outlined in the filing, U.S. Gold Corp. confirms the completion of this significant phase of evaluation related to the CK Gold Project. This comprehensive report aims to provide investors and interested parties with a detailed insight into the current status and progress of the project.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the attached Technical Report Summary for a deeper understanding of the updated pre-feasibility study findings related to the CK Gold Project.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

