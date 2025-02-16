J&J Snack Foods Shareholder Voting Results Reported in 8-K SEC Filing

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) recently disclosed crucial details from its annual meeting of shareholders, according to an 8-K filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2025. At the meeting, a total of 18,880,209 shares of common stock were represented either in person or by proxy.

The outcomes of the significant proposals presented at the meeting are as follows:

In Proposal 1, shareholders voted on the election of Kathleen E. Ciaramello as Director. The results showed that 17,653,503 votes were cast in favor of her election, with 53,918 votes withheld and 1,172,788 non-votes.

Regarding Proposal 2, shareholders voted on the ratification of Grant Thornton LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending on September 27, 2025. The results indicated 18,203,244 votes in favor, 675,247 votes against, and 1,718 abstentions, with no broker non-votes recorded.

In Proposal 3, shareholders participated in an advisory vote on the approval of compensation for the Company’s named executive officers. Out of the votes cast, 17,203,402 were in favor of the approval, 443,921 were against, and 60,098 were abstentions. Additionally, there were 1,172,788 broker non-votes.

The filing also confirmed that J&J Snack Foods Corp. holds its principal executive offices at 350 Fellowship Road, Mount Laurel, New Jersey 08054 and can be contacted at 856-665-9533. The company’s common stock, traded under the symbol JJSF, is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Michael A. Pollner, the Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., signed the report on behalf of the company on February 14, 2025. This submission satisfies the firm’s obligation under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The presentation of voting results in the 8-K filing offers transparency to shareholders and the public, outlining the decisions made at the company’s recent annual meeting.

