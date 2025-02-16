Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. This represents a 22.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.0 %

DECK opened at $155.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $131.39 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

