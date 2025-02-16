Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gartner worth $19,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 70.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Gartner by 38.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $515.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 136.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total transaction of $2,620,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,965,657.14. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,690 shares of company stock worth $2,981,025. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $552.63.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

