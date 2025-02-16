Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $257.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

