Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,341,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,796,000 after buying an additional 1,148,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,532,000 after buying an additional 618,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,113,000 after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

