Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $1,858,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,586 shares of company stock worth $92,540,479. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.01 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.19, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

