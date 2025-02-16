3,855 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.