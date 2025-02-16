Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,007 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $21,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.