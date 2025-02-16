The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

TD stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.7482 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.15%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

