WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $256,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,938,000 after buying an additional 4,502,115 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,655,000 after buying an additional 4,463,335 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 2,668,692 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after buying an additional 2,061,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,258,000 after buying an additional 1,472,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE ENB opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

