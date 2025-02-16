The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,905,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,012,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 153,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,143 shares of company stock valued at $41,917,493 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

