TigerOak Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

