Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.3% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

