Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Invests $298,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,483,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,779,000 after buying an additional 212,682 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,084,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,412,000 after buying an additional 400,843 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,429,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,914,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,196,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.74 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

