5,780 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Next Level Wealth Planning LLC

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Microchip Technology makes up 0.3% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 365,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.