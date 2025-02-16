Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

GLAD opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $30.43.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 97.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 52.11%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,543.50. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

