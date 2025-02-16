TigerOak Management L.L.C. Invests $286,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 465,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,446,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

