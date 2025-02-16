Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidus Investment worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDUS opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

