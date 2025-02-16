Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $5,153,556.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

