Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells $19,055.40 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) CAO Alison Sasser sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $19,055.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,326.14. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

