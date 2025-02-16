Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells $19,055.40 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) CAO Alison Sasser sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $19,055.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,326.14. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.