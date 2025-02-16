Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.16, but opened at $80.19. Upstart shares last traded at $85.04, with a volume of 3,601,044 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Upstart Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.42.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $102,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,896.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,201 shares of company stock valued at $17,003,724. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

