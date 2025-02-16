UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAC. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.26 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,817,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 553.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 359,327 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 242,982 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 4,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

