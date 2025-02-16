Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $38.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RPD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. JANA Partners Management LP grew its position in Rapid7 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 3,690,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,454,000 after buying an additional 34,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

