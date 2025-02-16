Jennifer Rock Sells 5,796 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, December 6th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $76.89 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -134.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.