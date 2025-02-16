Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $29.35. Gorilla Technology Group shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 1,254,403 shares.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 12.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

