Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Deswell Industries Trading Up 4.3 %
DSWL opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $2.74.
Deswell Industries Company Profile
