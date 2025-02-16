Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deswell Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

DSWL opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.