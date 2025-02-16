iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 36,204 shares.The stock last traded at $69.40 and had previously closed at $68.55.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $846.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.