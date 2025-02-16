iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 36,204 shares.The stock last traded at $69.40 and had previously closed at $68.55.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $846.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,976,000 after buying an additional 224,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 691,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,610,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

