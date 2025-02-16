Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 237,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Femasys by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Femasys by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FEMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Femasys Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.