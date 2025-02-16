Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,577,400 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 4,208,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FBASF opened at $1.19 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
