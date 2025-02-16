Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.50. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 636,709 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 323,028 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 62,610 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 760,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,871,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

