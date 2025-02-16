bLong Financial LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 617,506 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,503,750 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

