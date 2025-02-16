bLong Financial LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

bLong Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 617,506 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,188,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,456. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,503,750 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Rigetti Computing stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
