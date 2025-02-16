W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lessened by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 649.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 479,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 103.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,219,000 after buying an additional 409,593 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6,145.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,375,000 after buying an additional 400,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 274.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,282,000 after buying an additional 297,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

