PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,739.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

