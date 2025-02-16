PUREfi Wealth LLC Invests $229,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.1 %

VONE stock opened at $278.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $224.66 and a 52 week high of $278.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

