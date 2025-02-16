ABC Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 110,919 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

