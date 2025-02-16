ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

