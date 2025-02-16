Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $16.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.89 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

