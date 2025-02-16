TigerOak Management L.L.C. Invests $231,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Veralto by 112.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 29,313 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 17.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Veralto in the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

