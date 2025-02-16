Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 301 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.04, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,000.04. This represents a 16.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.