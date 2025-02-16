Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 302,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.