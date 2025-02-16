Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 302,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nortec Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Nortec Minerals Company Profile
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nortec Minerals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.