Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $31.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,857,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,898,000 after buying an additional 6,366,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,316,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

