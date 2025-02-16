JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $922,724.36 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $922,724.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,526,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,301,904.43. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 100 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $542,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $574,387.35.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $148,283.77.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $473,250.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $453,900.00.

JFrog Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in JFrog by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.