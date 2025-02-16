Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $640.00 to $808.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.96.

HubSpot stock opened at $812.44 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

