Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $979,000 Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $448.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.