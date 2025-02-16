Beacon Capital Management LLC Invests $8.62 Million in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 414,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVOL. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

SVOL stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $23.03.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.