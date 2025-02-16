Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $126.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.