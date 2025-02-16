TigerOak Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Novavax by 34.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novavax by 86.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Novavax Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.19 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Novavax

In related news, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,225.40. This represents a 21.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $119,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.