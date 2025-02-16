Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,747 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,747 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 143,040 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,439 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 305,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,889,000 after buying an additional 58,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $455,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

